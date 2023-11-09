Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price at $54.08

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Tenable alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tenable

Tenable Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TENB stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 1.15. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,387 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.