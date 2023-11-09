Analyzing Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) & Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA)

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) and Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Freedom Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 14.20% 8.86% 0.58% Freedom Financial 12.64% 9.39% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Freedom Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Woori Financial Group and Freedom Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Woori Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.15, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Woori Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Woori Financial Group is more favorable than Freedom Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woori Financial Group and Freedom Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $13.59 billion 0.53 $2.53 billion $8.71 3.24 Freedom Financial $44.63 million 1.46 $10.56 million $1.01 9.72

Woori Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Woori Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Woori Financial Group beats Freedom Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. It also offers debit and credit cards, cash services, card loans, and related services; lease financing; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related solutions. In addition, the company provides credit purchase, cash advance, credit card loans, foreign exchange services and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans and foreign currency securities investment, investment trust products, bancassurance, and private equity funds. Further, it is involved in the real estate, system software development and maintenance, financing, credit information, securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, investment and international banking, money transfer, and other service. Additionally, the company offers automated telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; and trust management, trustee, and custodian service. Woori Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, and wire transfer services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

