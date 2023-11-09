Andres Gluski Buys 50,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AES Stock Performance
Shares of AES stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89.
AES Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AES
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- High financing costs weigh on industrials’ growth prospects
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Altria Group stock gets smoked, but there’s a silver lining
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.