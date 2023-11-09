Andres Gluski Buys 50,000 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89.

Get AES alerts:

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.