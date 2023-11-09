Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $4.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANGI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.49.

Angi stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,223. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Angi by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

