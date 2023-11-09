Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.27) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.80) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.63) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,821.67 ($34.83).

Get Anglo American alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anglo American

Anglo American Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,090.50 ($25.81) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,952 ($24.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,699 ($45.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,165.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,257.87.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($28.39), for a total value of £16,445 ($20,299.96). Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.