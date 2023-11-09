AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $18.39

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $17.50. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 633,712 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Saturday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,596 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Featured Articles

