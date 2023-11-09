Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG cut its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 309.1% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $337,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $46.99 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,914 shares of company stock worth $8,370,771. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.