Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,771. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,835 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.