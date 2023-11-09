APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director James E. Lillie Sells 166,666 Shares of Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APG opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APi Group by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on APG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

