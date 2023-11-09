Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.93.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Stories

