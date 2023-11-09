AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $58.50

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $48.00 to $58.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $42.14. 8,424,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 698.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.83. AppLovin has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $45.11.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 474,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $19,809,148.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,078,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,104,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,585,250 shares of company stock worth $946,944,090. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.