Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Argan were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Argan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Argan by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Stock Down 0.8 %

Argan stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $584.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan Increases Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. Argan had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $141.35 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia Flanders acquired 1,500 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,745. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

