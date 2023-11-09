ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Position Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.17% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 286.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 781.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $20.42 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

