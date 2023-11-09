ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Down to $54.40

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 54.40, but opened at 51.00. ARM shares last traded at 50.19, with a volume of 4,067,915 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 62.05.
ARM Trading Down 6.3 %
Institutional Trading of ARM
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $749,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $266,000.
About ARM
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
