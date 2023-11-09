Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $116.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $94.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.48. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 363.13%. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,264,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,405,000 after acquiring an additional 176,948 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,810,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,775.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

