Asit Parikh Purchases 2,500 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) Director Asit Parikh bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Asit Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Asit Parikh acquired 1,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $8,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

