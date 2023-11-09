AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £127 ($156.77) to £129 ($159.24) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £135 ($166.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £118.05 ($145.72).

AstraZeneca Stock Up 3.1 %

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca stock opened at £104.84 ($129.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £162.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,224.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of £100.20 ($123.69) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($152.97). The business’s 50-day moving average price is £107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is £110.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

