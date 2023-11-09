Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ATRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atara Biotherapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $50,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 47,624 shares of company stock worth $78,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 115,741 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 67.1 %

ATRA stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,150,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,788. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.