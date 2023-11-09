Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Gap Down to $36.06

Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.06, but opened at $34.25. Atlanta Braves shares last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 105,223 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BATRK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $91,103 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

