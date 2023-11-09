Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.805 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

View Our Latest Report on ATO

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.