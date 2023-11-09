Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE ATO opened at $114.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

