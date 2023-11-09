AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Down 21.3%

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$20.19 and last traded at C$21.10. Approximately 59,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 57,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

AutoCanada Stock Down 18.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.88.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.78. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of C$1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.9281046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

