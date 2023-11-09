Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

AUTL stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,996,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.