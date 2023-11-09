AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,651.84. 6,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,689. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,541.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2,522.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

