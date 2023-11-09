Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.00 on Monday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
