Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Avery Dennison worth $72,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $178.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.27. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

