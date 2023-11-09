AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Raised to $10.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:AVDX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 854,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $260,211.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,977,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,669,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $129,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,531.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $260,211.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,977,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,669,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,887 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

