Axiom Advisory LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axiom Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.2% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,139,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,525,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $681.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

