Axiom Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 797.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,641,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 186,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.81. The stock had a trading volume of 685,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,707. The firm has a market cap of $304.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

