B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Paragon 28 in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Paragon 28’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Paragon 28 stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 203.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 90.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

