Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading Up 1.5%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150.20 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 150.20 ($1.85). Approximately 794,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 597,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.83).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £470.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,024.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.58.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust

(Get Free Report)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.