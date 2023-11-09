Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $300,546.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Craig L. Eaton purchased 10,600 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,533.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,546.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth $932,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $194,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bally’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $456.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

