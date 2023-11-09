Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALY
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth $932,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $194,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bally’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bally’s Stock Performance
Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $456.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.49 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bally’s
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.