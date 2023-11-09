Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.48

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 66006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,973 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $26,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 969.3% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,763,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,646 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,476 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.