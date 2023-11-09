Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Up 5.4%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 5,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 22,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.