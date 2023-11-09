Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on January 12th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00376.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.24.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

