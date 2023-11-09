Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on January 12th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00342.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBDO stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6,829.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

