Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00376.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.24.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

