Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.84. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 303 shares.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

