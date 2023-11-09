Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

Shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.84. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 303 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Itaú Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.
