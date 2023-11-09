Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys 9,000 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Rollins Stock Down 0.3 %

ROL opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.