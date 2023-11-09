Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 106.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CubeSmart Stock Up 2.7 %
CUBE stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
