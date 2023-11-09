Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys New Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119,750 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $30,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,291.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,815. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,800 shares of company stock worth $3,839,245. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

