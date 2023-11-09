Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Buys Shares of 34,179 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after buying an additional 337,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,227,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,705,000 after acquiring an additional 981,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 681,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,280,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,921,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.75%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

