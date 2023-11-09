Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $274.88 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $206.66 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.87.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

