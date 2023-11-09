Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in DexCom were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

