Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Invests $2.20 Million in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.10.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $210.80 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.65. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust



Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

