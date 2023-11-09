Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Invests $964,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5,096.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

STAG opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

