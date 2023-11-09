Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $169.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.36 and a 200-day moving average of $181.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

