Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New $783,000 Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.55. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.