Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New $816,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Featured Articles

